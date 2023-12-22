The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) face the Missouri Tigers (7-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Missouri vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -6.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Missouri and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 combined points just twice this season.

Missouri's games this season have had an average of 145.5 points, five fewer points than this game's total.

Missouri has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Illinois has had more success against the spread than Missouri this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark of Missouri.

Missouri vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 3 33.3% 79.4 154.9 64.2 134.3 145.7 Missouri 2 20% 75.5 154.9 70.1 134.3 150

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up.

Missouri has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Missouri vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 3-6-0 Missouri 4-6-0 2-0 3-7-0

Missouri vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Missouri 15-2 Home Record 16-3 3-7 Away Record 5-5 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

