Missouri vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) face the Missouri Tigers (7-4) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Missouri vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Enterprise Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Illinois
|-6.5
|150.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Missouri and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 combined points just twice this season.
- Missouri's games this season have had an average of 145.5 points, five fewer points than this game's total.
- Missouri has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Illinois has had more success against the spread than Missouri this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark of Missouri.
Missouri vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|3
|33.3%
|79.4
|154.9
|64.2
|134.3
|145.7
|Missouri
|2
|20%
|75.5
|154.9
|70.1
|134.3
|150
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Missouri Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Missouri has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Missouri vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|4-5-0
|3-3
|3-6-0
|Missouri
|4-6-0
|2-0
|3-7-0
Missouri vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Missouri
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-3
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-5
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-10-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.