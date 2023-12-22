The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) go up against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Missouri is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
  • The Tigers put up 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.2).
  • When it scores more than 64.2 points, Missouri is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).
  • The Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.