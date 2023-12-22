The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) go up against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Missouri is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.

The Tigers put up 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.2).

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Missouri is 7-2.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).

The Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule