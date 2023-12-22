How to Watch Missouri vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) go up against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
- Missouri is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
- The Tigers put up 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.2).
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, Missouri is 7-2.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).
- The Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
