Friday's game features the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) and the Missouri Tigers (7-4) matching up at Enterprise Center (on December 22) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 win for Illinois.

There is no line set for the game.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Missouri vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-8.9)

Illinois (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Missouri's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, and Illinois' is 4-5-0. The Tigers are 3-7-0 and the Fighting Illini are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per contest (159th in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 327th in the country, and are 4.4 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents grab per contest.

Missouri makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), three more than its opponents (6.6).

The Tigers rank 137th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 207th in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (92nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (63rd in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.2 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

Illinois averages 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.9 boards per game.

Illinois knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.4% from deep (229th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game at 29.2%.

Illinois has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.3 per game (220th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (350th in college basketball).

