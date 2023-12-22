The Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Yale matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Yale Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Yale Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Yale Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-15.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-15.5) 142.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. Yale Betting Trends

  • Kansas has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, four out of the Jayhawks' 10 games have hit the over.
  • Yale has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of nine times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Bookmakers have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1100) compared to the start of the season (+1000).
  • Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.

