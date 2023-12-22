The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. Yale Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 51.8% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Kansas is 10-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 152nd.

The 79.5 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (67.0).

When Kansas totals more than 67.0 points, it is 10-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas played better in home games last season, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game away from home.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

