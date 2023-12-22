How to Watch Kansas vs. Yale on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Kansas vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 51.8% from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 10-1 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 152nd.
- The 79.5 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (67.0).
- When Kansas totals more than 67.0 points, it is 10-0.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas played better in home games last season, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kansas performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|1/6/2024
|TCU
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
