Friday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) and the Yale Bulldogs (7-5) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-65 win for heavily favored Kansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas vs. Yale Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Yale 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Yale

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-15.3)

Kansas (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Kansas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Yale, who is 3-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.5 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (61st in college basketball).

Kansas wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is pulling down 38.7 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Kansas hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (8.0).

The Jayhawks' 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 67th in college basketball, and the 83.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

Kansas has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.4 per game (227th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.0 (276th in college basketball).

