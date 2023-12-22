Kansas vs. Yale December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will face the Yale Bulldogs (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kansas vs. Yale Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 20.1 PTS, 12.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 19.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Yale Players to Watch
- Danny Wolf: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bez Mbeng: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Knowling: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Poulakidas: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Townsend: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Yale Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Yale AVG
|Yale Rank
|69th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|76.5
|145th
|58th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|92nd
|92nd
|38.7
|Rebounds
|37.6
|139th
|341st
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|218th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|238th
|1st
|22.8
|Assists
|14.1
|135th
|200th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.4
|28th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.