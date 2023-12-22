The Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will face the Yale Bulldogs (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Kansas vs. Yale Game Information

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 20.1 PTS, 12.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Kevin McCullar: 19.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Dajuan Harris: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Elmarko Jackson: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Danny Wolf: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Bez Mbeng: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Matt Knowling: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

John Poulakidas: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nick Townsend: 6.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas vs. Yale Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Yale AVG Yale Rank 69th 80.7 Points Scored 76.5 145th 58th 65.2 Points Allowed 67.1 92nd 92nd 38.7 Rebounds 37.6 139th 341st 6.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 218th 7.0 3pt Made 6.8 238th 1st 22.8 Assists 14.1 135th 200th 12.1 Turnovers 9.4 28th

