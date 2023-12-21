The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Missouri Tigers (8-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Summit Games

UMKC vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos score an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

UMKC is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Missouri's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The Tigers average 78.3 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 58.8 the Kangaroos allow.

Missouri has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

When UMKC allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-4.

This year the Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Kangaroos give up.

The Kangaroos make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 50.0 FG% Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)

8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51) Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG% Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Schedule