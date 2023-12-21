Thursday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (8-4) and UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 76-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Kangaroos' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 121-37 victory against Kansas Christian.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 76, UMKC 61

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

When the Kangaroos beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are ranked No. 140 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 62-57, it was their best win of the season so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 140) on December 2

68-60 at home over Western Illinois (No. 181) on December 10

57-52 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 243) on December 14

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 326) on November 6

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 357) on November 22

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Tamia Ugass: 7.7 PTS, 50 FG%

7.7 PTS, 50 FG% Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51)

8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (10-for-51) Lisa Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG% Emani Bennett: 8.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.