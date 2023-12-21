Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Paycom Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -106) 0.5 (Over: -227)

Gilgeous-Alexander has put up 30.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.8 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.0 three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -105) 1.5 (Over: +114)

Thursday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 16.5. That's 0.4 less than his season average.

He collects 8.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

He has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Thursday.

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -123) 5.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: +118)

The 11.8 points Josh Giddey scores per game are 1.3 more than his prop total on Thursday.

He has pulled down 6.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Giddey averages 4.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 28.5-point prop total for Leonard on Thursday is 4.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 24.4.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Thursday's assist over/under for Leonard (3.5) equals his season-long average.

Leonard has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

