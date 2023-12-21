How to Watch the Thunder vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Clippers
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 16-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.
- The Thunder average 9.5 more points per game (120.2) than the Clippers allow (110.7).
- Oklahoma City is 16-3 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have played better in home games this season, posting 123.2 points per game, compared to 117 per game on the road.
- Oklahoma City is ceding 115.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.8.
- The Thunder are averaging 12.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 6.2% points worse than they're averaging in away games (12.9, 41.6%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luguentz Dort
|Questionable
|Ankle
