The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) on Thursday, December 21 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Thunder won on Monday 116-97 over the Grizzlies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-leading 30 points led the Thunder in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luguentz Dort SG Questionable Ankle 10.7 4.0 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: Questionable (Illness), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -4.5 234.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.