The Los Angeles Clippers (17-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and KTLA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Clippers 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 4.5)

Clippers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-3.3)

Thunder (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.4

The Thunder's .720 ATS win percentage (18-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 8-0 ATS record Oklahoma City puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 56% of the time this season (14 out of 25). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (11 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 11-3, a better record than the Clippers have recorded (0-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder own a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 120.2 points per game. On defense, they rank 12th with 113 points allowed per contest.

Oklahoma City ranks second-worst in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is grabbing 41.6 boards per game (25th-ranked in league).

The Thunder are averaging 25.5 assists per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City has been getting things done when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers per game (12) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.9).

The Thunder are draining 12.5 treys per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.2% three-point percentage (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.