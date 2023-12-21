The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (17-10).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Clippers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (scoring 120.2 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 113 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +181 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers put up 117.1 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 110.7 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +173 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

These two teams score 237.3 points per game between them, 2.8 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow a combined 223.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Oklahoma City is 18-7-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles is 14-13-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +4000 +1400 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.