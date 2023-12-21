The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) after losing five road games in a row. The Redbirds are heavy favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -13.5 138.5

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Southeast Missouri State has a 143.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.2 more points than this game's point total.

Southeast Missouri State is 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Southeast Missouri State has been named as the underdog six times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Redhawks have been at least a +775 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Southeast Missouri State has an implied victory probability of 11.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 4 40% 67 137 65.5 139.2 141.2 Southeast Missouri State 4 50% 70 137 73.7 139.2 148.3

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks put up an average of 70 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds give up.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 5-5-0 0-0 4-6-0 Southeast Missouri State 1-7-0 1-3 3-5-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Southeast Missouri State 8-7 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 5-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

