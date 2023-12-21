The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) will play the Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rob Martin: 9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Adam Larson: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aquan Smart: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braxton Stacker: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK BJ Ward: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Dalton Banks: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Lewis: 9.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Darius Burford: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 320th 67.1 Points Scored 67.0 321st 69th 65.8 Points Allowed 73.7 242nd 205th 32.6 Rebounds 33.0 193rd 202nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.0 121st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.1 212th 292nd 11.4 Assists 13.4 176th 297th 13.6 Turnovers 13.2 276th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.