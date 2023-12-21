Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 21?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Leddy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- Leddy has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Leddy has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Leddy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:32
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:11
|Home
|W 6-4
Blues vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
