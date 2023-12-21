How to Watch the Missouri vs. UMKC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Missouri vs. UMKC Scoring Comparison
- The Kangaroos score just 1.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Tigers allow (68.3).
- UMKC has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- Missouri has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
- The Tigers score 19.5 more points per game (78.3) than the Kangaroos allow (58.8).
- Missouri is 8-3 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- UMKC is 7-4 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.
- This season the Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Kangaroos concede.
- The Kangaroos make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Missouri Leaders
- Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Hayley Frank: 17 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)
- Ashton Judd: 14.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)
- Grace Slaughter: 11.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 48.9 3PT% (23-for-47)
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 81-63
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 84-56
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 69-66
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/7/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Mizzou Arena
