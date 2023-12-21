Missouri vs. UMKC December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (7-3) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Missouri vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Missouri Players to Watch
- Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 6.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
