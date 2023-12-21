Thursday's game between the Missouri Tigers (8-4) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-5) at Mizzou Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-61 and heavily favors Missouri to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their last time out, the Tigers won on Sunday 69-66 over Illinois.

Missouri vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 76, UMKC 61

Other SEC Predictions

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 63), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers claimed the 72-61 home win on November 6.

Missouri has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Missouri has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 63) on November 6

69-66 on the road over Illinois (No. 87) on December 17

81-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 226) on December 6

66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 245) on November 24

83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 265) on November 14

Missouri Leaders

Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 6.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Hayley Frank: 17.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

17.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Ashton Judd: 14.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

14.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Grace Slaughter: 11.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

11.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 48.9 3PT% (23-for-47)

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 78.3 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 68.3 per contest to rank 261st in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

