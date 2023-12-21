Thursday's game features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-7) matching up at Williams Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-53 win for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Lions' most recent contest was a 70-68 loss to Evansville on Saturday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 85, Lindenwood (MO) 53

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis

Against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 7, the Lions picked up their best win of the season, a 71-64 home victory.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Lindenwood (MO) has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (28-for-68)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (28-for-68) Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Makayla Wallace: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG%

6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.9 FG% Justis Odom: 6.2 PTS, 37 FG%

6.2 PTS, 37 FG% Mya Skoff: 6.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights

The Lions' -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 74 per contest (320th in college basketball).

The Lions are scoring more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (63.8).

At home Lindenwood (MO) is conceding 71 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it is on the road (76.4).

