Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Laclede County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Laclede County, Missouri, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laclede County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conway High School at Plato High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Plato, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.