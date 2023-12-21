For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Colton Parayko a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

  • Parayko has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Parayko has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 25:18 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:38 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:13 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:56 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 6-4

Blues vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

