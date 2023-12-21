Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 at SoFi Stadium, where they'll face Ahkello Witherspoon and the Los Angeles Rams defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints pass catchers' matchup against the Rams' secondary, see below.
Saints vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams
|115.8
|8.9
|25
|81
|8.34
Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave has registered 72 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 918 (70.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 116 times and has four touchdowns.
- Through the air, New Orleans' passing offense is 14th in the NFL with 3,238 passing yards (231.3 per game) and 16th with 19 passing touchdowns.
- The Saints' offense ranks 12th in the NFL with 22.1 points per game and 14th with 334.5 total yards per contest.
- New Orleans has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 36 times game, which is eighth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Saints are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 63 total red-zone pass attempts (45% red-zone pass rate).
Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense
- Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 35 tackles, two TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.
- Defensively, Los Angeles has conceded 3,165 passing yards, or 226.1 per game -- that places the team 21st in the league.
- The Rams are conceding 22.1 points per game, 19th in the NFL.
- Six players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Rams have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Rec. Targets
|116
|82
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|72
|13
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.8
|36
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|918
|35
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|70.6
|2.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|299
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
