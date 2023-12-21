The Florida Panthers will host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, December 21, with the Blues having lost three consecutive road games.

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ will air this Panthers versus Blues game.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Blues vs Panthers Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 104 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

With 88 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 31 12 20 32 19 26 54.2% Pavel Buchnevich 29 10 13 23 20 21 25.7% Jordan Kyrou 31 6 15 21 18 16 33.3% Kevin Hayes 31 9 8 17 13 20 57.9% Brayden Schenn 31 8 8 16 20 24 49.7%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 80 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Panthers' 91 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players