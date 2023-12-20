The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) are favored (-4.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -4.5 137.5

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC has played six games this season that have gone over 137.5 combined points scored.

UMKC's games this year have had a 142.2-point total on average, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UMKC has gone 3-5-0 ATS this season.

UMKC has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Kangaroos have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UMKC has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 5 62.5% 71.8 144 67.3 137.3 139.9 UMKC 6 75% 72.2 144 70 137.3 138.1

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos' 72.2 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 67.3 the Buccaneers allow.

UMKC is 2-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 3-5-0 0-2 4-4-0 UMKC 3-5-0 2-4 5-3-0

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits

East Tennessee State UMKC 4-0 Home Record 4-0 1-4 Away Record 1-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 63 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

