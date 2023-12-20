The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Ebby Asamoah: 16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Quimari Peterson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
316th 67.5 Points Scored 71.7 249th
152nd 69.8 Points Allowed 70.8 179th
167th 33.6 Rebounds 33.1 188th
68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 45th
105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 155th
333rd 10.5 Assists 12.9 208th
220th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 220th

