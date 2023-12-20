The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Tennessee State vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-4.5) 138.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-4.5) 137.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

UMKC has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Kangaroos have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

East Tennessee State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Buccaneers games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

