The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

UMKC Stats Insights

  • This season, UMKC has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 34th.
  • The Kangaroos score an average of 72.2 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 67.3 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
  • UMKC has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 UMKC is averaging 15.6 more points per game at home (82.0) than away (66.4).
  • The Kangaroos allow 47.8 points per game at home, and 83.4 away.
  • UMKC knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.6). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31.4%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Lindenwood W 72-67 Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Tabor W 80-57 Swinney Recreation Center
12/16/2023 @ Bowling Green L 79-69 Stroh Center
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Swinney Recreation Center
12/31/2023 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena

