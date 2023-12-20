How to Watch UMKC vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMKC vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
UMKC Stats Insights
- This season, UMKC has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Kangaroos are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 34th.
- The Kangaroos score an average of 72.2 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 67.3 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
- UMKC has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 UMKC is averaging 15.6 more points per game at home (82.0) than away (66.4).
- The Kangaroos allow 47.8 points per game at home, and 83.4 away.
- UMKC knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.6). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (31.4%).
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|W 72-67
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Tabor
|W 80-57
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 79-69
|Stroh Center
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
