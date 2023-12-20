The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -12.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis has played three games this season that have gone over 148.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Saint Louis' outings this season is 149.3, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

Saint Louis is 6-3-0 ATS this year.

Saint Louis has been an underdog in five games this season and has come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

The Billikens have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 15.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 4 44.4% 79.3 153.6 70.6 145.5 148.5 Saint Louis 3 33.3% 74.3 153.6 74.9 145.5 147.1

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens score an average of 74.3 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 70.6 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Saint Louis is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-5-0 2-2 5-4-0 Saint Louis 6-3-0 1-0 4-5-0

Saint Louis vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Saint Louis 15-2 Home Record 15-3 4-6 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

