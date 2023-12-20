The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Saint Louis matchup.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Saint Louis vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-12.5) 148.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-12.5) 148.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. NC State Betting Trends

Saint Louis has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Billikens have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

NC State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

