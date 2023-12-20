The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.
  • Saint Louis has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 127th.
  • The Billikens average just 3.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (70.6).
  • Saint Louis is 6-1 when it scores more than 70.6 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged away (71.2).
  • At home, the Billikens conceded 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Louis sunk fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) too.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Drake L 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra W 71-68 Chaifetz Arena
12/16/2023 Louisiana Tech W 75-74 Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/3/2024 Loyola Chicago - Chaifetz Arena
1/6/2024 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

