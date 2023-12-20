How to Watch Saint Louis vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.
- Saint Louis has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 127th.
- The Billikens average just 3.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (70.6).
- Saint Louis is 6-1 when it scores more than 70.6 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged away (71.2).
- At home, the Billikens conceded 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.0.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Louis sunk fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) too.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|L 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|W 71-68
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 75-74
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
