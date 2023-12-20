The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Saint Louis vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack have averaged.

Saint Louis has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 127th.

The Billikens average just 3.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (70.6).

Saint Louis is 6-1 when it scores more than 70.6 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game last season, 7.0 more than it averaged away (71.2).

At home, the Billikens conceded 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.0.

Beyond the arc, Saint Louis sunk fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) too.

