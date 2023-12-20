How to Watch North Carolina vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to extend a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
- In games North Carolina shoots better than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 63rd.
- The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.
- North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners have shot at a 51% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
- Oklahoma is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Sooners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 139th.
- The Sooners' 84.4 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 75 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma scored more points at home (69.3 per game) than away (66.3) last season.
- The Sooners gave up fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (75.8) last season.
- Oklahoma knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|W 72-51
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/9/2023
|Arkansas
|W 79-70
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Green Bay
|W 81-47
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/20/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/28/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/31/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
