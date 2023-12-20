The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to extend a 10-game winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.

In games North Carolina shoots better than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 63rd.

The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.

North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners have shot at a 51% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

Oklahoma is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Sooners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 139th.

The Sooners' 84.4 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 75 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Oklahoma has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.1 on the road.

North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma scored more points at home (69.3 per game) than away (66.3) last season.

The Sooners gave up fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (75.8) last season.

Oklahoma knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule