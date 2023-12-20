Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has 11 games on its Tuesday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- MacKinnon's stats: 14 goals in 31 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Wild
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Pastrnak's stats: 17 goals in 29 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -110 to score
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Rantanen's stats: 15 goals in 31 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) -110 to score
Lightning vs. Blues
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Kucherov's stats: 20 goals in 31 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Matthews' stats: 23 goals in 27 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- McDavid's stats: 11 goals in 26 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Blues
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Point's stats: 14 goals in 32 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +125 to score
Oilers vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Draisaitl's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +125 to score
Devils vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 24 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 28 games
