The BYU Cougars (9-2) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Missouri State Bears (4-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This game is at 3:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up just 3.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.6).
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, BYU is 5-1.
  • Missouri State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Bears record just 1.7 more points per game (64.1) than the Cougars allow (62.4).
  • When Missouri State scores more than 62.4 points, it is 3-2.
  • BYU has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.1 points.
  • The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (37.0%).

Missouri State Leaders

  • Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%
  • Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Tulane W 70-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Missouri L 81-63 Mizzou Arena
12/16/2023 Wichita State W 72-65 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 BYU - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Western Kentucky - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Northern Iowa - Great Southern Bank Arena

