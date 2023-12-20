How to Watch the Missouri State vs. BYU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The BYU Cougars (9-2) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Missouri State Bears (4-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This game is at 3:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri State vs. BYU Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up just 3.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.6).
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, BYU is 5-1.
- Missouri State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Bears record just 1.7 more points per game (64.1) than the Cougars allow (62.4).
- When Missouri State scores more than 62.4 points, it is 3-2.
- BYU has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.1 points.
- The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (37.0%).
Missouri State Leaders
- Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%
- Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Tulane
|W 70-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 81-63
|Mizzou Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wichita State
|W 72-65
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|BYU
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.