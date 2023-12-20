The BYU Cougars (7-2) will meet the Missouri State Bears (3-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Missouri State vs. BYU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Lacy Stokes: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

Green: 11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Stokes: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Daniels: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.