Wednesday's contest features the BYU Cougars (9-2) and the Missouri State Bears (4-3) squaring off at Great Southern Bank Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-62 victory for heavily favored BYU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Bears enter this game on the heels of a 72-65 victory over Wichita State on Saturday.

Missouri State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Missouri State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 72, Missouri State 62

Other MVC Predictions

Missouri State Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Bears captured their signature win of the season, a 70-60 victory over the Tulane Green Wave, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings.

Missouri State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Tulane (No. 167) on December 1

72-65 at home over Wichita State (No. 238) on December 16

52-47 on the road over Little Rock (No. 271) on November 6

74-66 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 319) on November 22

Missouri State Leaders

Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG% Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.7 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game to rank 222nd in college basketball and are allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 260th in college basketball.

