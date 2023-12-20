Two streaking squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, winners of five in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers score an average of 81.0 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 60.8 the Jayhawks give up.

Nebraska has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

Kansas has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.0 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.6 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (58.1).

When Kansas totals more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.

Nebraska is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.

This season the Jayhawks are shooting 44.5% from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers concede.

The Cornhuskers shoot 47.5% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Jayhawks concede.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG%

13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Schedule