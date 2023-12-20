How to Watch the Kansas vs. Nebraska Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cornhuskers, winners of five in a row.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers score an average of 81.0 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 60.8 the Jayhawks give up.
- Nebraska has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Kansas has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.0 points.
- The 70.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 12.6 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (58.1).
- When Kansas totals more than 58.1 points, it is 6-2.
- Nebraska is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.
- This season the Jayhawks are shooting 44.5% from the field, 9% higher than the Cornhuskers concede.
- The Cornhuskers shoot 47.5% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Jayhawks concede.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 57.1 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
- S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-57
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Wichita State
|W 76-56
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 69-48
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
