The Kansas Jayhawks (4-4) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kansas vs. Nebraska Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Franklin: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.