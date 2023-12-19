Tuesday's contest that pits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-3) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-7) at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 19.

The Redhawks are coming off of a 65-57 loss to Indiana State in their last game on Sunday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 76, Southeast Missouri State 67

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

This season, the Redhawks are winless against Division 1 opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

15.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Daejah Richmond: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.2 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Amiyah Buchanan: 5.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.3 FG% Kiyley Flowers: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.8 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by seven points per game with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 67 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and give up 74 per contest (318th in college basketball).

