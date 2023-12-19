The Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) will face the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Players to Watch

Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Wong: 12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Waite: 13.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.