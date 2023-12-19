Saint Louis vs. Illinois State December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) will face the Saint Louis Billikens (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Saint Louis vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
