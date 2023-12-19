Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pemiscot County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Pemiscot County, Missouri is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Pemiscot County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caruthersville High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
