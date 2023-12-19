Missouri State vs. Lindenwood December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (6-3) will face the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 15.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 7.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Alston Mason: 17.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|196th
|74.2
|Points Scored
|64.9
|334th
|132nd
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|253rd
|39th
|37.9
|Rebounds
|31.1
|267th
|202nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|274th
|97th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.1
|337th
|187th
|13.1
|Assists
|8.6
|360th
|303rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|218th
