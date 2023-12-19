Tuesday's game features the Missouri State Bears (7-4) and the Lindenwood Lions (5-6) matching up at Great Southern Bank Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-61 victory for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 79, Lindenwood 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-18.0)

Missouri State (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Missouri State's record against the spread this season is 7-4-0, while Lindenwood's is 4-4-0. A total of six out of the Bears' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Lions' games have gone over.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 223rd in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

Missouri State wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.9 boards. It is recording 41.4 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5 per outing.

Missouri State makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from deep (177th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 28%.

The Bears' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 229th in college basketball, and the 86.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

Missouri State loses the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 13.1 (280th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.5.

