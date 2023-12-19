The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

Marquette vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -4.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Marquette has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

Providence has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

This year, the Friars have won two of three games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Marquette vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 5 55.6% 80.2 154.8 67.2 130.7 146.1 Providence 2 20% 74.6 154.8 63.5 130.7 142.1

Additional Marquette vs Providence Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles score 16.7 more points per game (80.2) than the Friars give up (63.5).

Marquette is 4-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 63.5 points.

The Friars put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.2 the Golden Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Providence is 5-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Marquette vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-5-0 2-4 3-6-0 Providence 5-5-0 0-1 2-8-0

Marquette vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Providence 16-1 Home Record 15-2 8-4 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

