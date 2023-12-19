The Missouri State Bears (7-4) are heavy favorites (-17.5) as they look to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Lindenwood Lions (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -17.5 142.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points twice this season.

Lindenwood's games this season have had an average of 139.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Lindenwood is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri State has covered the spread more often than Lindenwood this year, sporting an ATS record of 7-4-0, as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark of Lindenwood.

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 6 54.5% 73.5 140.8 68.5 140.9 140.5 Lindenwood 2 25% 67.3 140.8 72.4 140.9 137.9

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 67.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bears give up.

When it scores more than 68.5 points, Lindenwood is 3-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 7-4-0 0-1 6-5-0 Lindenwood 4-4-0 0-2 5-3-0

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Missouri State Lindenwood 4-0 Home Record 2-2 0-4 Away Record 1-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 83.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

