Tuesday's contest at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (7-4) matching up with the Lindenwood Lions (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-61 win, as our model heavily favors Missouri State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Lindenwood vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 79, Lindenwood 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-18.0)

Missouri State (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Missouri State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Lindenwood is 4-4-0. The Bears have gone over the point total in six games, while Lions games have gone over five times.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per outing (216th in college basketball).

Lindenwood is 313th in the nation at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 34.1 its opponents average.

Lindenwood makes 2.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.0 (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

Lindenwood has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (187th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (215th in college basketball).

