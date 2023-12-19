The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5) square off against the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning fell to the Calgary Flames 4-2 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues have recorded a 4-6-0 record after scoring 28 total goals (two power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 7.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's contest.

Blues vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-175)

Lightning (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Lightning Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 15-14-1 record this season and are 3-1-4 in contests that have gone to overtime.

St. Louis has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

Across the eight games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has four points (2-4-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blues have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 7-6-0 (14 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 15 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 12th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 29th 3.56 Goals Allowed 3.27 22nd 17th 30.3 Shots 30.5 16th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 2nd 30.1% Power Play % 9.2% 32nd 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 79.76% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.