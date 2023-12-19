Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Franklin County, Missouri today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vienna High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Haven, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
