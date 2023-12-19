Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you live in Clay County, Missouri and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Clay County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa High School at Excelsior Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
- Conference: Missouri River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
